Roasted Potato Salad with Dijon and Goat Cheese

Ingredients

  • 1 bag (24 oz.) mini potatoes, washed and dried
  • 3 Tbsps. olive oil, divided
  • 3/4 tsp. salt, divided
  • 2 oz. crumbled goat cheese
  • 1 large clove of garlic, minced
  • 2 tsps. Dijon mustard
  • 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
  • 1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
  • Fresh black pepper to taste
  • 2-3 green onions, chopped

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Line a baking sheet with foil. Place potatoes on sheet and lightly prick with a fork. Drizzle with 1 Tbsp. olive oil, sprinkle with 1/2 tsp, salt and toss to combine.
  3. place potatoes in oven and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until fork tender.
  4. Remove potatoes from oven and carefully place in medium bowl. Add goat cheese, garlic and remaining salt; toss to coat.
  5. In a small bowl, whisk together mustard, lemon juice, vinegar and pepper as desired. Stir into potatoes. Top with green onions and serve immediately.

