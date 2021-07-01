Roasted Potato Salad with Dijon and Goat Cheese

Ingredients
- 1 bag (24 oz.) mini potatoes, washed and dried
- 3 Tbsps. olive oil, divided
- 3/4 tsp. salt, divided
- 2 oz. crumbled goat cheese
- 1 large clove of garlic, minced
- 2 tsps. Dijon mustard
- 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- 1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
- Fresh black pepper to taste
- 2-3 green onions, chopped
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Line a baking sheet with foil. Place potatoes on sheet and lightly prick with a fork. Drizzle with 1 Tbsp. olive oil, sprinkle with 1/2 tsp, salt and toss to combine.
- place potatoes in oven and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until fork tender.
- Remove potatoes from oven and carefully place in medium bowl. Add goat cheese, garlic and remaining salt; toss to coat.
- In a small bowl, whisk together mustard, lemon juice, vinegar and pepper as desired. Stir into potatoes. Top with green onions and serve immediately.