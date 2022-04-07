Ingredients

  • 5 to 6 large carrots, cut into ½ inch slices
  • 2 zucchini, cut into ½ inch pieces
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 tablespoons goat cheese, crumbled
  • ¼ cup chopped walnuts

Instructions

  1. Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Mix together carrots, zucchini, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar in a bowl. Toss to coat. Sprinkle in salt and pepper and toss again.
  3. Spread out veggies on a baking sheet: place in oven. Roast for 15 minutes.
  4. Remove from oven and transfer to a serving bowl, top with goat cheese and walnuts.
  5. Serve immediately.