Ingredients
- 5 to 6 large carrots, cut into ½ inch slices
- 2 zucchini, cut into ½ inch pieces
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 2 tablespoons goat cheese, crumbled
- ¼ cup chopped walnuts
Instructions
- Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees.
- Mix together carrots, zucchini, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar in a bowl. Toss to coat. Sprinkle in salt and pepper and toss again.
- Spread out veggies on a baking sheet: place in oven. Roast for 15 minutes.
- Remove from oven and transfer to a serving bowl, top with goat cheese and walnuts.
- Serve immediately.