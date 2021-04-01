Snickerdoodle Crepes

Ingredients

  • 8 eggs
  • 5 ounces cream cheese
  • butter or oil to grease the griddle or skillet
  • Optional toppings: fresh fruit, yogurt, lemon curd

Instructions

  1. Crack all the eggs into a blender; add cream cheese and cinnamon. Blend on low until well mixed.
  2. Heat a griddle or skillet over medium heat; use small amount of butter or oil to prevent sticking. Pour 2 tablespoons (can do more to make bigger crepes) of egg mixture into skillet. Flip when mixture is set; cook each side until golden brown.
  3. Repeat with remaining batter.
  4. Serve with toppings as desired.

