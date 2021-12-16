Spicy Cheese Ball

Kiss The Cook
Posted: / Updated:

Ingredients

  • 2 (8 oz.) package Neufchatel cheese (low-fat cream cheese)
  • 1 small onion, minced
  • 8 oz. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 1 tsp. minced garlic (2-3 cloves)
  • ½ cup chopped pecans
  • ¼ cup chili powder
  • 1 tsp. dried parsley

Instructions

  1. Soften cream cheese at room temperature for 15 minutes.
  2. Place chili powder and parsley onto plate; set aside.  
  3. In a large bowl, mix together cream cheese, onion, cheddar cheese, garlic and pecans.
  4. Make into two large balls, several smaller balls or shape into logs; roll in chili powder mixture and place on a plate in refrigerator to set (at least 1-2 hours).
  5. Once set, serve or wrap in wax paper or parchment paper to save or share!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar