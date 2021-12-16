Spicy Cheese Ball

Ingredients
- 2 (8 oz.) package Neufchatel cheese (low-fat cream cheese)
- 1 small onion, minced
- 8 oz. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1 tsp. minced garlic (2-3 cloves)
- ½ cup chopped pecans
- ¼ cup chili powder
- 1 tsp. dried parsley
Instructions
- Soften cream cheese at room temperature for 15 minutes.
- Place chili powder and parsley onto plate; set aside.
- In a large bowl, mix together cream cheese, onion, cheddar cheese, garlic and pecans.
- Make into two large balls, several smaller balls or shape into logs; roll in chili powder mixture and place on a plate in refrigerator to set (at least 1-2 hours).
- Once set, serve or wrap in wax paper or parchment paper to save or share!