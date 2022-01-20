Spicy Chicken Kale Soup

Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 ½ cup shredded carrots
- 1 head of garlic, halved
- 2 inch piece fresh ginger, sliced
- 1 Tbsp. red chili powder
- 4 cups chicken bone broth
- 1/3 cup soy sauce
- 2 cups cooked, shredded chicken
- 1 bag frozen kale
Instructions
- Heat the oil in a pot set over medium heat.
- Add the onion and carrots and and cook for 2-3 minutes until fragrant; add the garlic, ginger and chili powder.
- Pour in the chicken broth and soy sauce, add the chicken and kale then bring to a simmer and cook for at least 10 minutes.
- Serve and enjoy.