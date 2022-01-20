Spicy Chicken Kale Soup

Ingredients

  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 ½ cup shredded carrots
  • 1 head of garlic, halved
  • 2 inch piece fresh ginger, sliced
  • 1 Tbsp. red chili powder
  • 4 cups chicken bone broth
  • 1/3 cup soy sauce
  • 2 cups cooked, shredded chicken
  • 1 bag frozen kale

Instructions

  1. Heat the oil in a pot set over medium heat.
  2. Add the onion and carrots and and cook for 2-3 minutes until fragrant; add the garlic, ginger and chili powder. 
  3. Pour in the chicken broth and soy sauce, add the chicken and kale then bring to a simmer and cook for at least 10 minutes.
  4. Serve and enjoy.

