Ingredients

  • 1/2 c. Jalapeño, 1/4in sliced
  • 3 ea Avocados From Mexico, sliced
  • 1 c. Carrots, peeled, thinly sliced
  • 1 c. Yellow onion, 1/4in sliced
  • 4 c. O Organics Apple cider vinegar
  • 4 tbsp. Kosher salt
  • 1/2 tsp. Oregano, dried
  • 1/2 tsp. Marjoram, dried
  • 4 ea Thyme sprigs, fresh
  • 1 tbsp. Sugar

Instructions

  1. Combine jalapeño, avocados, carrots, and white onions in a large container and set aside.
  2. In a medium-sized pot, combine the remaining ingredients and set over a medium-high flame.
  3. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to a low simmer, and let cook, uncovered, for 10 minutes.
  4. After 10 minutes, remove from heat and pour over vegetables.
  5. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Adapted from Avocados of Mexico