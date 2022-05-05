Ingredients
- 1/2 c. Jalapeño, 1/4in sliced
- 3 ea Avocados From Mexico, sliced
- 1 c. Carrots, peeled, thinly sliced
- 1 c. Yellow onion, 1/4in sliced
- 4 c. O Organics Apple cider vinegar
- 4 tbsp. Kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. Oregano, dried
- 1/2 tsp. Marjoram, dried
- 4 ea Thyme sprigs, fresh
- 1 tbsp. Sugar
Instructions
- Combine jalapeño, avocados, carrots, and white onions in a large container and set aside.
- In a medium-sized pot, combine the remaining ingredients and set over a medium-high flame.
- Bring to a boil, reduce heat to a low simmer, and let cook, uncovered, for 10 minutes.
- After 10 minutes, remove from heat and pour over vegetables.
- Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
Adapted from Avocados of Mexico