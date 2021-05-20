Tart Grilled Pineapple Lemonade

Ingredients
- 2 cups fresh cut pineapple
- 4 cups warm water
- 3-6 tablespoons Madhava Simpla Zero Calorie sweetener, or regular sugar
- 3/4 cup lemon juice
Instructions
- Over medium heat, grill pineapple in a basket for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove and let cool.
- Pour water into pitcher; stir in Simpla or sugar until dissolved.
- Place cooled pineapple and lemon juice into blender, pulse until well blended.
- Carefully pour pineapple mixture into pitcher and stir together. Adjust sweetener as needed (depending on sweetness of pineapple).
- Pour over ice, staining as desired.
Also consider mixing with sparkling water for a carbonated twist!