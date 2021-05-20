Tart Grilled Pineapple Lemonade

Ingredients

2 cups fresh cut pineapple

4 cups warm water

3-6 tablespoons Madhava Simpla Zero Calorie sweetener, or regular sugar

3/4 cup lemon juice

Instructions

Over medium heat, grill pineapple in a basket for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove and let cool. Pour water into pitcher; stir in Simpla or sugar until dissolved. Place cooled pineapple and lemon juice into blender, pulse until well blended. Carefully pour pineapple mixture into pitcher and stir together. Adjust sweetener as needed (depending on sweetness of pineapple). Pour over ice, staining as desired.

Also consider mixing with sparkling water for a carbonated twist!