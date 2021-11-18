Turkey Charcuterie

Ingredients

  • 1 pear
  • 1 cucumber
  • ½ c. green grapes
  • 15 pre-sliced Lucerne cheddar cheese
  • 5oz pre-sliced salami
  • ½  pkg water crackers

Instructions

  1. Cut a pear in half.
  2. Slice cucumber in coins. 
  3. Place cucumbers on a circular plate/dish/cutting board in a rainbow arch.
  4. Fold salami slices in half and place on the board in a rainbow arch only covering ¼ of the cucumber line.
  5. Next layer in the cheese slices with the “corner” pointed up.
  6. Next Layer in the crackers.
  7. Before placing the grapes place the pear 1 ½ inches from the lowest like of the crackers.
  8. Fill in the space with grapes.
  9. If you’re feeling more festive you can add little cheese legs and a beak to the pear.

