Turkey Charcuterie

Ingredients
- 1 pear
- 1 cucumber
- ½ c. green grapes
- 15 pre-sliced Lucerne cheddar cheese
- 5oz pre-sliced salami
- ½ pkg water crackers
Instructions
- Cut a pear in half.
- Slice cucumber in coins.
- Place cucumbers on a circular plate/dish/cutting board in a rainbow arch.
- Fold salami slices in half and place on the board in a rainbow arch only covering ¼ of the cucumber line.
- Next layer in the cheese slices with the “corner” pointed up.
- Next Layer in the crackers.
- Before placing the grapes place the pear 1 ½ inches from the lowest like of the crackers.
- Fill in the space with grapes.
- If you’re feeling more festive you can add little cheese legs and a beak to the pear.