Turkey Jalapeño Popper Meatballs

Ingredients
- 1 pkg. (19.2 oz.) lean ground turkey
- 2 ounces cream cheese
- 1 large egg
- 3 slices bacon, cooked and diced
- 1 small can diced jalapeños, drained
- 1/2 cup oatmeal
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 cup Mexican cheese blend
- 1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Mix well, but do not over-mix or you will have tough meatballs.
- Using a 1 tablespoon scoop, portion out meat and place on a baking sheet, forming into meatballs.
- Bake for 20-22 minutes until lightly browned and cooked through to internal temperature of 165 degrees.
- Serve and enjoy!