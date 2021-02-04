Turkey Jalapeño Popper Meatballs

Ingredients

  • 1 pkg. (19.2 oz.) lean ground turkey
  • 2 ounces cream cheese
  • 1 large egg
  • 3 slices bacon, cooked and diced
  • 1 small can diced jalapeños, drained
  • 1/2 cup oatmeal
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 cup Mexican cheese blend
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Mix well, but do not over-mix or you will have tough meatballs.
  3. Using a 1 tablespoon scoop, portion out meat and place on a baking sheet, forming into meatballs.
  4. Bake for 20-22 minutes until lightly browned and cooked through to internal temperature of 165 degrees.
  5. Serve and enjoy!

