Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil
- 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh oregano
- 2 Tbsp. maple syrup
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 3 Tbsp. white or red wine vinegar
- ½ tsp. garlic powder
- ¼ red onion, chopped
- 1-12 oz jar artichokes (in brine), drained
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half
- ½ cup chopped roasted red peppers
- 1 -15 oz can garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- In a large bowl, combine herbs, maple syrup, olive oil, vinegar, and garlic powder; whisk until well combined.
- To dressing mixture, add remaining ingredients; stir and add salt and pepper to taste.
- Can serve immediately or place in refrigerator for at least 2 hours to let flavors combine.