Ingredients

  • 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil
  • 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh oregano
  • 2 Tbsp. maple syrup
  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 3 Tbsp. white or red wine vinegar
  • ½ tsp. garlic powder
  • ¼ red onion, chopped
  • 1-12 oz jar artichokes (in brine), drained
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half
  • ½ cup chopped roasted red peppers
  • 1 -15 oz can garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, combine herbs, maple syrup, olive oil, vinegar, and garlic powder; whisk until well combined.
  2. To dressing mixture, add remaining ingredients; stir and add salt and pepper to taste.
  3. Can serve immediately or place in refrigerator for at least 2 hours to let flavors combine.