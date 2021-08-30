KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update: August 29, 2021

Happy Sunday! It was a nice day with temperatures staying mostly in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. The afternoon could bring some isolated showers along eastern New Mexico and the far western counties in Texas. Those storms are expected to last throughout the afternoon and early evening, but clear out as the sun begins to set.

Monday will be off to a cooler start with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures will start warming up and top out in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. The late afternoon hours could bring about more isolated showers to last through the evening, and then we start to dry out for the reminder of the week with temperatures warming up through the middle of the week.