KLBK Weather

KLBK Weather

More KLBK Weather

Current Conditions In Lubbock

First Warning Weather Maps


7 Day Forecast

South Plains Radar

Lubbock Metro Radar

Regional Radar

Mesonet Temperatures

Regional Temperatures

Mesonet Winds

Regional Winds

Mesonet Dewpoints

Regional Dewpoints

Drought Update

Lubbock Almanac

Current Watches, Warnings and Advisories


Severe Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Alerts

Non-Precipitation Alerts

SPC Severe Weather Outlook


Day One

Day Two

Day Three

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss