(NEXSTAR) – The slogan for LIV Golf is “golf, but louder,” yet this week in Orlando it might as well have been “golf, but younger.”

The day before a 12-team, 48-player tournament teed off at Orange County National, pros from Majesticks GC showed the younger generation a thing or two about swinging a club.

The Majesticks features big names like Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter, but on Wednesday these seasoned pros played the role of coach for about 20 kids from the Arbor School of Central Florida.

In the video above you can see how these LIV Golfers worked to teach a new generation a love of the game through their “Little Sticks” golf clinic.