Las Vegas Sands, PetMed fall; Peoples Bancorp rises

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

Delta Air Lines, Inc., down $1.69 at $60.34.

Airlines and travel companies fell as concern about a Chinese disease outbreak grows.

Peoples Bancorp Inc., up 62 cents at $35.23.

The Marietta, Ohio-based bank’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street’s forecasts.

PetMed Express, Inc., down $1.64 at $25.62.

The online veterinary pharmacy’s third-quarter sales were weaker than expected.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., down $4.00 at $70.06.

Companies that cater to Chinese tourists, such as casinos, had the biggest losses.

PacWest Bancorp, down $1.27 at $36.72.

The Los Angeles-based financial institution’s fourth-quarter sales disappointed Wall Street.

Mercantile Bank Corp., down 46 cents at $34.98.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based bank’s fourth-quarter earnings were much better than expected.

Expedia Group Inc., down $1.65 at $110.17.

Travel companies slumped on worries that customers may stay away amid concerns over the Chinese disease outbreak.

Halliburton Co., down 19 cents at $23.77.

The oilfield engineering company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and sales.

