Local vape shop reacts to American Medical Association’s proposed ban

LUBBOCK, Texas — The American Medical Association on Tuesday called for an immediate ban on all electronic cigarettes and vaping devices. Local residents seemed split about the decision, and how the crisis should be handled.

“Taking away the safer alternative to smoking is just mind-boggling,” said Danielle Gilbert. “The majority of Americans are being punished for something they have nothing to do with!”

Gilbert is the manger of Electric Cloud Vapors, and described a majority of her clients as the elderly looking to kick their smoking habits. She claimed it’s not vaping itself that is causing deaths, it the combination of vaping with THC, or Tetrahydrocannabinol.

“It’s the black market version of vaping that is causing all this, and if vaping is banned – that version will be the only one people will get on the black market,” Gilbert said. “Getting rid of vaping won’t solve the problem, it will only make things worse.”

However, Dr. Jessica Gray disagreed, saying the ban will allow the CDC more time to discover what else is killing people when they vape. Acknowledging that THC can have an a major role, but not the only one.

“The thing is we just don’t know,” Gray said. “All of this is so new, and we need time to fully research it, and right now we have enough evidence of people dying that it should be taken out of stores.”

Either way, this is the most extensive ban the American Medical Association has released, and will continue to cause passionate responses.