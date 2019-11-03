Lone Star NYE: By The Numbers

DALLAS, Tex. (NEXSTAR/NBCDFW) — While 2020’s version of Lone Star NYE Live! promises to be the biggest and best to date, we can get an idea of what to expect by looking towards the past.

Our cameras came along last year as crews went through the daunting task of setting up thousands of pounds of fireworks around Reunion Tower in Dallas. Organizers for ‘Lone Star NYE Live’ call it the best fireworks and light show in the Central Time Zone.

It takes 15,000 lbs of fireworks manufactured in the United States, Spain, Mexico and Asia and takes the design team more than 150 hours to develop the concept, sound, choreography and programming for the huge show.

It takes around 1,000 hours to build everything and around 200 hours to waterproof everything.

All those fireworks take time to install on Reunion Tower in the range of 350 man-hours.

Those watching the 2020 version of the 10-minute show will see more than 5,000 pyrotechnic effects.