Looking back: Partying inside Reunion Tower

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) – What’s the most unique place to see the fireworks show on the Reunion Tower ball? How about inside it!

The Cloud 9 party was held at a restaurant inside Reunion Tower. The floor inside the party rotates – giving partygoers a unique, 360-dfegree view of the fireworks display.

As you might imagine, people inside the party were having a great time. You can click on the video above to see one of Noelle Walker’s reports from inside the ball.