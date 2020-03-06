BJ Lewis

A lifelong resident of Lubbock, BJ is passionate about building outstanding homes. As a Partner of LS Kingdom Homes, BJ is constantly working to maintain the company’s focus on creating custom homes that offer incredible value. BJ runs the business process handling design, administration, and finance. BJ and Brittany have two boys, Lane and Hudson.

Mike Gaskins

Mike is the other half of LS Kingdom Homes – Mike was a successful Physical Therapist before pursuing his lifelong interest in Homebuilding. He has a variety of trades prior to joining our organization, Mike attends to every detail – working with clients, inspectors, and sub contractors to ensure each home exceeds the unique expectations of our clients. Mike and his wife Brenna have two children, Aaron and Aubrey.

Brittany Lewis

Working as our Interior Designer, Brittany helps guide the decisions for each of our clients’ homes. Brittany graduated from Texas Tech University and never left. She has always loved the design industry. Brittany meets with clients multiple times during each project to ensure that each home is meeting their individual needs, and exceeding their expectations!

Neighborhoods

Oakmont States

South Fork Ranch

Click Here To View Homes