LUBBOCK, Texas – Emotions are still high for many in the community after the sudden loss of former Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson on Sunday. He passed away nearly four years after surviving a tragic crash that killed two other first responders in January 2020.

“Being a military veteran, I meet heroes all the time, but to me, he [Dawson] was a different type of hero,” said Paul Cuellar, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who lives in Lubbock. “He’s a local hero to us. He’s not just a firefighter that had an accident. His story really impacted the whole community.”

This past September, Dawson was a guest speaker at a 9/11 memorial event in the Hub City, and in the crowd was the Cuellar family. The kids, who are all 12 and under, said when Dawson shared his experience and wisdom, they felt an instant connection to him.

“Getting to know his backstory and what he did made me realize that almost anything is possible, and whatever I dream of or hope of, I can succeed,” said 12-year-old Jacob Cuellar.

Dawson’s sacrifice was not lost on 9-year-old Selena Cuellar.

“He’s my superhero,” Selena said. “I want to be a firefighter. That’s the reason why I want to be one is because of him.”

Selena’s twin brother, Jessie Cuellar, said it was an unforgettable experience meeting Dawson that day.

“He [Dawson] was a very clever and kind man,” Jessie said. “When I first met him [Dawson], I felt encouraged and inspired.”

Paul said Dawson’s impact was far-reaching and his love had no boundaries.

“He was like somebody that I’d never met before,” Paul said. “His persona and his spirit were just so high. Everybody was honored to meet him and shake his hand. I saw people treating him like a celebrity. People were going out of their way and trying to get in front of people just to shake his hand.”

The Cuellar’s said it was a time they met a humble hero that they’ll never forget.

“We all face trials and tribulations and reminding ourselves of who Matt was, hopefully, helps us overcome those challenges that we face today and, in the future,” said Brandi Cuellar, a Lubbock mother who met Dawson in September. “In honoring Matt, I hope that we come together as a community to carry forward his legacy, really by embracing those qualities and supporting one another.”