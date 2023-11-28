LUBBOCK, Texas – The unexpected passing of former Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson on Sunday has left a void in the lives of many in the community.

“If you ever worked with him once, you couldn’t help but be affected,” said Blake “Lumpy” Ball with the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association. “You couldn’t help but believe that there was a bond between you and him.”

Back in January 2020, Dawson was working a crash just north of the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport when tragedy struck. Another driver failed to stop, running into Dawson, fellow firefighter Lieutenant Eric Hill and the Lubbock Police Department officer Nicholas Reyna. Hill and Reyna died. Dawson survived but suffered long-term disabilities.

“We lost a lot four years ago,” Ball said. “You would think that it would be easier and some people might think it’d be harder, but it’s indescribable because he grew beyond what he was.”

Dawson would spend seven months at a rehabilitation hospital in Colorado before making his way back home to the Hub City. Even on the long road of recovery, Dawson continued to help the next generation of firefighters, working as an instructor for the Wolfforth Fire Academy.

“Even after everything that had happened and everything was stacked against him, he was still in the classroom, still cracking jokes, still wanting us to learn as much as we could and be the best firemen we could ever possibly think of being,” said Zane Esquibel who learned from Dawson at the Wolfforth Fire Academy.

Esquibel is one of six recipients of the DawsonStrong scholarship worth $2,000 to help further firefighter education.

“He not only cared about himself but for the future generation of firemen and for the citizens who he’d never got to encounter, but he knew that one day we would encounter them, and hopefully his knowledge and his strength and his bravery would elevate us to even be a fraction of what he was, so that we could step up and be that person’s hero in that moment,” Esquibel said.

The DawsonStrong award is given to one person in each fire academy class who demonstrates top leadership skills – much like Dawson. Phillip Mark was the first firefighter in training to receive the scholarship in 2020.

“That’s really what Matt represented whenever he was teaching here,” Mark said. “He really helped people hands-on and in academics. He was just a fireman’s fireman. He helped you be successful on and off the fire ground.”

Whether the training was in the classroom or out in the field, fellow Wolfforth Fire Academy instructor Patrick Hart said Dawson would come in to teach.

“He never gave up on each student,” Hart said. “He continued to be there for them and help them no matter how long it took them to figure out how to do the skill.”

Ball described Dawson as a ‘master of skills.’

“That’s what he instilled in his fellow firefighters was the craft of firemanship, and that legacy will continue because he shared it with so many people,” Ball said.

Those going through the Wolfforth Fire Academy are not only inspired by Dawson but strive to be better firefighters because of him.

“He’s never ever going to leave us, the fire academy or this town,” Esquibel said. “He’s always going to be here. Every time we hop on a truck, he’s always going to be with each and every one of us. That’s a big burden to carry, but it’s a burden that I’d love to carry for the rest of my life.”

