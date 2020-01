LUBBOCK, Texas — Bier Haus’ fundraiser for fallen first responders Nicholas Reyna and Eric Hill raised $2,300.

Reyna was a Lubbock Police Officer and Hill was a Lubbock Fire Lieutenant. They died in a crash on January 11.

The restaurant held the fundraiser Sunday. It sold cheeseburgers plates for $10 and 100 percent of its proceeds went to the families of Reyna and Hill.