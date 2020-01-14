Candlelight memorial scheduled for fallen first responders

Reyna (left) and Hill (right), images from City of Lubbock

(LUBBOCK, TX) – A candlelight memorial will be held to honor Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna and Lubbock Fire Rescue Lieutenant/Paramedic Eric Hill at 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial, 6601 Quaker Ave.

Parking will be available in the parking lots in the northeast corner of Quaker Avenue and Loop 289, as well as west of the memorial in lots at the TTUHSC Garrison Institute on Aging and Centennial Bank.

Quaker Avenue northbound from Loop 289 until 66th Street will be closed starting at 6 p.m. Quaker Avenue southbound from 66th Street until Loop 289 will remain open as long as possible, but will close to allow foot traffic to cross safely when needed.

