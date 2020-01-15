Details announced for Eric Hill’s funeral procession

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Fire Department issued further instructions about the visitation and funeral procession for fallen firefighter Lieutenant Eric Hill.

Visitation will be on Thursday at the Combest Funeral Home at 2202 Broadway Avenue. It will only be open to the general public from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The funeral will take place on Friday, January 17 at the Rip Griffin Center at 9:00 a.m. The procession will follow at around 10:00 a.m.

LFR said the procession will leave the Rip Griffin Center headed south on Chicago Avenue to the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road. Then, it will turn north on the Loop 289 access road to 19th Street. It will then turn east on 19th Street to Resthaven.

LFR asked for those wishing to pay their respects to park out of the way along the route and walk to the route.

They also asked all other drivers to avoid the area to assist in alleviating traffic issues.

An obituary for Eric Hill requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Lubbock Children’s Home, the IAFF Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial, the Texas Tech Therapeutic Riding Center or the Gypsy Heart Horse Rescue.

