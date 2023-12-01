LUBBOCK, Texas — In a letter to Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne on December 1, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that flags in the City of Lubbock may be lowered to half-staff on Monday, December 4.

“…in honor of the life and public service of Lubbock Firefighter Paramedic Matt Dawson, who died as a result of injuries sustained while responding to a call for assistance,” the letter read.

The Governor also said that individuals, businesses, municipalities, counties and other political subdivisions and entities in the surrounding area, may also fly flags half-staff as a sign of honor and respect. All flags should return to full-staff the next day.

“The First Lady and I extend prayers of comfort for the Dawson family during their time of grief,” Gov. Abbott said.

He urged all Texans to “remember and honor” Matt Dawson’s service “as a brave and dedicated firefighter paramedic.”

Dawson passed away at age 34 on Sunday, November 26, 2023. He was injured while working the scene of a crash in January 2020. Lubbock Police Officer Matt Nicholas Reyna and Lubbock Fire Rescue Lieutenant Eric Hill were also working the scene and died in the line of duty.