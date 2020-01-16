Funeral & procession information announced for Lt. Eric Hill

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Funeral services for Lubbock Fire Rescue Lieutenant Eric Hill will be tomorrow, January 17, at the Rip Griffin Center, on the Lubbock Christian University campus, beginning at 9:00 a.m. The Rip Griffin Center is just west of Chicago Avenue and 25th Street. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

We ask the public to not park along Chicago Avenue tomorrow morning due to Lubbock Fire Rescue using that street to park its apparatuses.

Citibus and King’s Highway will both be on site with multiple buses serving as shuttles between the Rip Griffin Center and Resthaven. The shuttles will be able to move a large amount of people from one venue to the other quickly. Due to an expected large turnout at the funeral and interment and limited parking at the cemetery, we ask everyone that is not in a fire apparatus to please use the shuttle.

The procession for Lieutenant Hill from the Rip Griffin Center will be as follows (see map below):

Leave the Rip Griffin Center, headed south on Chicago Avenue, to the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road

Turn west on the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road

Turn north on the Loop 289 access road to 19th Street

Turn east on 19th Street to Resthaven.

The procession is expected to leave the Rip Griffin Center around 10:00 a.m. If you wish to pay your respects, please park out of the way along the route and then walk to the route. We respectfully ask all other drivers to avoid these areas during these times to assist in alleviating traffic issues.

The City will send out funeral and procession information for Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna tomorrow afternoon.

