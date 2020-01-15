Information released on Candlelight Memorial for fallen first responders

Reyna (left) and Hill (right), images from City of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday released details on the Candlelight Memorial being held to honor Officer Nicholas Reyna and Lieutenant Eric Hill.

LPD said portions of Quaker Avenue from 66th Street to Loop 289 will be closed for several hours, starting at 6:00 p.m.

The vigil will start at 7:00 p.m. and is at the Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial at 6601 Quaker Avenue.

LPD asked members of the public to give themselves plenty of time to arrive, and asked anyone just traveling around town to find alternate routes.

According to LPD, parking is available in the parking lots in the northeast corner of Quaker Avenue and Loop 289, as well as west of the memorial at the TTUHSC Garrison Institute of Aging and Centennial Bank.

Image via Lubbock Police Department Facebook page

