LFR warns of telephone scam

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue said they have nothing to do with a telephone scam asking people to donate to firefighters.

CLICK HERE for continuing coverage of #LubbockStrong

LFR Lieutenant Eric Hill was killed and firefighter Matt Dawson was seriously injured while responding to a crash on January 11, prompting various charitable funds to be set up to support their families.

Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna was also killed while responding to the same crash.

LFR said they never solicit money from people.

There are three GoFundMe pages set up for people to donate to:

Click here to donate to Eric Hill’s page

Click here to donate to Nicholas Reyna’s page

Click here to donate to Matt Dawson’s page