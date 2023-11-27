LUBBOCK, Texas — Loving words and prayers came pouring in from local and state officials after Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson, who was injured in the line of duty in January of 2020, passed away on Sunday afternoon.

Dawson was previously severely injured while working the scene of a crash in North Lubbock. Lubbock Police Officer Matt Nicholas Reyna and Lubbock Fire Rescue Lieutenant Eric Hill were also working the scene and died in the line of duty.

Matt Dawson. Image from City of Lubbock.







Lubbock lawmaker Dustin Burrows expressed that he was “heartbroken” about Dawson’s passing. Burrows said without his help, the Dawson Act would not have made it to the Governor’s desk. The Dawson Act was passed in May and allows first responders and their families to receive benefits if they are hurt in the line of duty.

Elisabeth and I are heartbroken to learn of Matt’s passing. During this past session, I was honored to join my colleagues to pass the Matt Dawson Act that provides first responders across Texas true compensation for life changing injuries incurred in the line of duty. Without Matt, his wife and his fellow first responders, the bill would not have made it to the Governor’s desk. God Bless Matt and his family. State Rep Dustin Burrows

Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne described Dawson as a “fighter” in a social media post on Sunday.

Matt was a fighter. He fought through the injury, fought through rehabilitation and fought so hard, every day, to be there for his family. He did it all with a smile on his face and a positive attitude. I know that Matt is resting in the arms of his Savior. Thank you for your service, Matt Dawson and thank you for your sacrifice. Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne

Lubbock Fire Rescue Chief Shaun Fogerson said Dawson was an “amazing man and firefighter who displayed the true meaning of service above self.

“Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Lubbock community are heartbroken at the sudden and unexpected loss of our friend and brother, Matt Dawson. Matt was an amazing man and firefighter who displayed the true meaning of service above self. Since his accident in 2020, the Dawson family has spent every moment fighting to recover from his injuries and advocating for first responders injured in the line of duty. His bright smile and unbeatable spirit will be missed by all that knew and had the good fortune to work with him. We will never know the number of lives that Firefighter Dawson touched both in and out of the department., but we do know that his legacy, courage, and bravery will live on forever.” Lubbock Fire Rescue Chief Shaun Fogerson

The President of the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association, Joseph Wallace released an official statement in regard to Dawson’s passing.

“Lubbock firefighters mourn the passing of retired firefighter Matt Dawson. Matt will forever be an inspiration to us and to firefighters throughout Texas. After surviving a catastrophic line-of duty vehicle accident in January 2020 that left him with a traumatic brain injury and long-term health challenges, Matt fought back heroically – not only for himself and his family but also for all Texas first responders. Just six months ago, Matt was instrumental in the Texas Legislature’s passage of HB 2864 which improves health insurance benefits for first responders seriously injured on the job. Matt worked hard at the state capitol to help ensure that injured firefighters and police officers get better care in their recoveries. We will work in the days to come to honor Matt and his extraordinary legacy of service and sacrifice. Please keep the Dawson family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.” President of the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association, Joseph Wallace

Representative Carl Tepper said the entire city of Lubbock was affected by Dawson’s sudden death.

I’m saddened to hear about the passing of Matt Dawson. Indeed, the entire city is affected by this. Matt served his community well, even after the accident. He was loved by many. Deepest condolences to his family and his team of responders. Rep. Carl Tepper

Other fire departments sent their condolences on social media. The Randall County Fire Department stated, “We pray for his family and his brothers and sisters at Lubbock Fire-Rescue.”

Other associations and agencies such as AeroCare, Odessa Fire Rescue, Seminole Fire Department, Big Spring Fire, Irving Fire Fighters, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office, Lubbock Police Department, Levelland Police Department and countless others sent their love to LFR and the Dawson family.

Lubbock Fire Rescue asked to keep the Dawson and LFR family in your thoughts and prayers. LFR said service arrangements are pending at this time.