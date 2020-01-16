LPD officer’s wife reveals United paying for funeral flowers, feeding first responders

LUBBOCK, Texas — The wife of a Lubbock police officer is trying to shine a spotlight on the United Family for their acts of kindness as the Lubbock community continues to deal with the loss of two first responders.

Claudia Morrow, police wife and elementary school teacher, talked with KAMC, KLBK and EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday. Morrow said the United Family provided the flowers for the funerals as well as meals for first responders.

“I know that if something were to happen to my family, I know that our community of Lubbock will take care of us.” claudia morrow

“We ran into Robert Taylor and he started telling us some of the things they were doing and he had mentioned that they were going to be having all of the flower arrangements for the funeral for both officer Hill and officer Reyna,” she said.

She said this is just a reminder to her that the Lubbock community will always step up for one another when times get tough.

“I know that if something were to happen to my family, I know that our community of Lubbock will take care of us,” Morrow said. “And I think that’s just a big message for everybody to know, as well, that you will be taken care of if you’re in this city.”

She said this is a reminder to do the right thing even when no one knows you’re doing it.

“Just repeating back off of what Robert Taylor said, ‘Do the right thing sometimes even when you don’t expect to get all the credit, do the right thing,'” she said.

Use the video player below to see our full interview with Claudia Morrow.

CLICK HERE for continuing coverage of #LubbockStrong.