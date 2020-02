LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association will be selling to t-shirts to honor Nicholas Reyna, Eric Hill and Matt Dawson at Texas Tech’s basketball game against Kansas State Wednesday.

Proceeds from the shirts will be given to the families of Reyna, Hill and Dawson.

Reyna and Hill are first responders who were killed in a crash on January 11. Dawson was seriously injured in the crash and is still rehabilitating.