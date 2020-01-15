LPFA to sell t-shirts for fallen first responders

Nicholas Reyna and Eric Hill. (Pictures provided by the City of Lubbock.)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association is selling t-shirts to support the families of Nicholas Reyna, Eric Hill and Matt Dawson. Hill and Reyna were killed in a crash on Saturday while Dawson was severely injured.

The shirts will be available at Market Street on 50th Street and Indiana Avenue. They will be sold at noon on Friday and at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The shorts come in any size from youth XS to adult 5XL. Prices range from $15-$17 depending on size. Proceeds will go to the families of Hill, Reyna and Dawson.

The association is working on a plan that would send shirts outside of Lubbock.