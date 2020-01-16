Lubbock community holds vigil for first responders killed in line of duty

#LubbockStrong
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, a memorial vigil was held in honor of Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna and Lubbock Fire Rescue Lieutenant Eric Hill.

The vigil was held in the area of Quaker Avenue from Loop 289 to 66th Street and started at 7:00 p.m. The area was closed off for several hours, starting at 6:00 p.m.

Various people spoke at the vigil, including Judge Curtis Parrish and Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell.

“I can’t thank the community enough for the overwhelming amount of support for the officer and the firefighter,” Mitchell said.
“The city of Lubbock has gone out of it’s way and I really appreciate the men and women of the police department and fire department.”

