1  of  83
Closings or Delays
Abernathy ISD Amherst ISD Anton ISD Bovina ISD Calvary Weekday Ministries Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock Children's Orchard Academy Children's World Christ the King Cathedral School Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Community Options - Day Program Cotton Center ISD Cradles to Crayons Creative Learning Center Crosbyton CISD Dimmitt ISD Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Elite Learing Academy I & II Farwell ISD First Christian Child Development Center First United Methodist Church, Littlefield Frenship ISD FUMC Child Development - Plainview Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas Hale Center ISD Hart ISD High Point Village Idalou ISD Indiana Avenue Baptist Church Preschool & PDO Lazbuddie ISD Levelland ISD Littlefield ISD Lockney Senior Citizens Center Lubbock Autism Academy Lubbock Christian School Lubbock Cooper ISD Lubbock ISD Lullabies & Dragonflies Daycare in Levelland Morton ISD Muleshoe ISD My Little Playhouse - Lubbock Nazareth ISD New Deal ISD Olton ISD Petersburg ISD Plainview ISD Premier High School Ralls ISD Region 17 ESC Rise Academy Roosevelt ISD Shallowater ISD Sharp Academy Silverton ISD Slaton ISD South Plains College Southcrest Christian School Southland ISD Springboard Academics Springlake-Earth ISD St. Luke's Parent Day Out St. Luke's Pre-School & Kindergarten StarCare Specialty Health System Stepping Stones Sudan ISD Sugar 'N Spice Preschool Sundown ISD Tas Montessori Texas Parks & Wildlife Regional Office Texas Tech Center for Early Head Start Texas Tech University Treehouse Children's Academy Trinity Christian School Triumph Public High Schools - Lubbock Tulia ISD Turkey-Quitaque ISD UMC Activities Center UMC Cancer Center Wayland Baptist University, Plainview Wee Care Learning Center Whiteface CISD Whitharral ISD Wilson ISD

Lubbock Fire Rescue chief updates Matt Dawson’s condition

#LubbockStrong

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Matt Dawson. Image from City of Lubbock.

The following is an update on Matt Dawson from Lubbock Fire Rescue Chief Holland:

Matt has been doing well since the move to the long term facility. He is usually most “active” in the mornings right now. He has started being able to nod yes and no to some questions during that time. Although he is “awake” during that time, it is not a super conscious awake state. He will not remember any of this.
All of Matt’s surgeries are healing well. His surgeries included: Rods to correct the right fractured tibfib and left femur (these are there permanent); a plate for his shattered right wrist (this will come out eventually); and his face is currently wired down at his jaw in his mouth to let those fractures heal (we will switch to rubber bands at some point and then it will all be removed). His broken ribs and right fractured clavicle should heal on their own. Matt still does not have his right skull bone flap. This will be put back in at a later date. Matt is also off the ventilator completely and just on a t-piece with oxygen. The trach will stay for a while, just so they don’t have to re-intubate if needed.
The Drs seem to be very positive about his progress so far, although we still have a very long road ahead. We do not have a timeframe yet, but the next step will be to eventually go to a Brain Rehab Facility. We have chosen one out of state, in Colorado, that is supposed to be one of the best! This has been a very scary decision for me and our families, with eventually leaving our huge support system, but this facility can do amazing things for people in Matt’s condition.
I will keep everyone updated as I know more on when we may be going to Colorado or as he progresses more.
You have all been so amazing with your support to us and the other families during this whole process. We love you all!

Click here to read more about #LubbockStrong.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar