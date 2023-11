LUBBOCK, Texas — Matt Dawson, a Lubbock Firefighter who was critically injured in the line of duty, passed away on Sunday, according to the Dawson Strong 972 social media page.

Dawson was critically injured while working the scene of a crash in North Lubbock back in January 2020. Lubbock Police Officer Matt Nicholas Reyna and Lubbock Fire Rescue Lieutenant Eric Hill were also working the scene and died in the line of duty.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported that the crash occurred just before 9:00 a.m. near Interstate -27 and FM 1294. Officer Reyna was pronounced dead at the scene, and Hill died at University Medical Center.

Matt Dawson. Image from City of Lubbock.

Matt and Chanda Dawson spoke to local media Thursday after he and his family received the keys to their mortgage-free home. [Nexstar staff]





The Dawson Act was passed in May and allows first responders and their families benefits if injured in the line of duty.

Representative Dustin Burrows said he was “heartbroken” in an official statement in regard to Dawson’s passing. Burrows said he was “honored to join [his] colleagues to pass the Matt Dawson Act.” He also said that without Dawson, his wife Chanda and his fellow first responders, the Dawson Act would not have made it to the desk of Governor Greg Abbott.

Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne said Matt was a fighter in an official statement in regard to Dawson’s passing. Payne said “He fought through the injury, fought through rehabilitation and fought so hard, every day, to be there for his family. He did it all with a smile on his face and a positive attitude. I know that Matt is resting in the arms of his Savior. Thank you for your service, Matt Dawson and thank you for your sacrifice.”

Lubbock Fire Rescue Chief Shaun Fogerson said Dawson was an “amazing man and firefighter who displayed the true meaning of service above self.

“Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Lubbock community are heartbroken at the sudden and unexpected loss of our friend and brother, Matt Dawson. Matt was an amazing man and firefighter who displayed the true meaning of service above self. Since his accident in 2020, the Dawson family has spent every moment fighting to recover from his injuries and advocating for first responders injured in the line of duty. His bright smile and unbeatable spirit will be missed by all that knew and had the good fortune to work with him. We will never know the number of lives that Firefighter Dawson touched both in and out of the department., but we do know that his legacy, courage, and bravery will live on forever.” Lubbock Fire Rescue Chief Shaun Fogerson

Lubbock Fire Rescue said service arrangements are pending at this time and will be shared at a later date.