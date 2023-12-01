LUBBOCK, Texas – Former Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson, who was seriously injured in a tragic crash that killed two other first responders on an icy Interstate 27 back in 2020, suddenly passed away over the weekend.

Losing Dawson left many in the South Plains feeling heavy. Many followed his journey where he had to deal with countless surgeries, seven months in rehabilitation and a road to recovery that never seemed to be over. But, many in the community also got a chance to see the Dawson family receive the gift of a lifetime from people who just wanted to help.

That brings us back to Aug. 26, 2021, the day the nonprofit West Texas Hero Homes handed Dawson and his family the keys to a new mortgage-free home.

“This is a hero’s home, and there’s no bigger hero than Matt Dawson,” said former City of Lubbock mayor Dan Pope at the dedication ceremony on Aug. 26, 2021.

“It’s been a long road since Jan. 11, 2020,” said Lubbock Fire Rescue Chief Shaun Fogerson at the dedication ceremony on Aug. 26, 2021. “We’re amazed at your progress. We never doubted you. It’s been lots of hard work on your part, the therapists, your family, and just hours of prayer. God bless you. God bless this house.”

It’s a happy memory of the day Dawson said he would never forget.

“It just breaks me down to tears because it’s just been a huge blessing for everybody that’s helped out, helped out for this house, helped me get to where I can stand up and take a few steps on my own and just be here with my family,” Dawson said at the dedication ceremony on Aug. 26, 2021.

Aaron Daniel, a homebuilder and retired Lubbock firefighter, said it was an honor to take on the project for Dawson who was still healing from the terrible crash he was critically hurt in.

“Matt was one of my close friends, and he had many close friends in the fire department,” Daniel said. “I’m just fortunate enough that I was able to build for him the home that then ended up being the final place that he lived.”

The 2,300-square-foot abode in South Lubbock was made to be ADA-compliant.

“It’s basically my dream home,” Dawson said after the dedication ceremony on Aug. 26, 2021.

The house also featured a pool, an exercise bike and a walking stabilization area so Dawson could continue his recovery at home.

“We built his vanity in his bathroom to where it would accommodate him in his wheelchair, and just different aspects of the home were built around what Matt needed,” Daniel said. “It gave him more room to be mobile.”

A lot of donors joined over 1,000 volunteers to get the home built for the Dawson’s. Daniel said that’s a testament to how much Dawson’s service and sacrifice meant to the community.

“He graciously thanked everyone that was there,” Daniel said. “He thanked everyone that had anything to do with it. He had a humbleness to him that probably just wouldn’t actually mirror what a firefighter should be, and he gave his life to the fire department.”

It was a home for heroes made perfectly for one of West Texas’ very own.

“It really makes me feel very happy that that was his dream home,” Daniel said. “I wish the circumstances wouldn’t have been what they were, but in hindsight, I am so happy to have known him, and he’s made such an impression on my life that I will never forget Matt.”

