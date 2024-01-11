LUBBOCK, Texas — Thursday was a somber day for many across Lubbock and the South Plains as it marked four years since a deadly crash that resulted in the loss of three local first responders.

The incident was reported around 8:19 a.m. on January 11, 2020, near Interstate 27 and Farm-to-Market Road 1294. Authorities were responding to a rollover when another vehicle crossed the median and crashed. While working both accidents, a third vehicle crossed the median and hit 27-year-old Officer Nicholas Reyna, 39-year-old Lieutenant/Paramedic Eric Hill and 30-year-old Firefighter/Paramedic Matt Dawson.

Reyna was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Lt. Hill was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Dawson, who was critically injured at the time, fought an uphill battle and continued to serve the community until he passed away in November of 2023.

Officer Nicholas Reyna, Lieutenant/Paramedic Eric Hill and Firefighter/Paramedic Matt Dawson

Officer Bryson Taylor, who was classmates with Reyna at the police academy and worked with him at the Lubbock Police Department, remembered Reyna as someone who was “always there for everybody.”

Taylor said Reyna’s wife and family lived in San Angelo at the time, so he would drive to the academy in Lubbock starting as early as 2:00 a.m.

“Being at this department was important,” Taylor said. “He understood that ultimately, his family was more important.”

Taylor recalled the day he learned about what happened to his friend, describing it as a “whirlwind” of events. He said other officers were not exactly sure what happened, or who was involved. One of the biggest things Taylor remembered was that everyone came together to support each other and the families of the heroes who passed away.

“It really drives home for me like, you know, that’s somebody’s husband and father and just slow down, pay attention,” Taylor said.

Lubbock Fire Rescue’s Deputy Chief of Operations Nick Wilson said the department is proud of the improvements that were made to enhance the safety of all first responders on scene.

“One of the things that probably motorists notice is the way that we block where when before we might just close down one or two lanes,” Wilson said. “Now we’re a lot more apt to close down entire roadways.”

Some firefighters have even partnered with Texas Tech University to help with research that would provide a helmet that would better protect first responders.

Wilson described Hill and Dawson as “two of the finest” paramedics and firefighters he had the privilege to work with.

“They changed, they affected, really all of us for the better,” Wilson said.

Wilson said Hill and Dawson “exemplified everything that that you would want in a firefighter and also in human beings.”

Wilson reminded the public to move over and slow down when there are first responders on the road. He stressed the importance of staying focused while driving, because it could prevent first responders from getting home safe to their families.

Those wishing to help honor the fallen heroes were asked by the 5-5-5 Initiative to turn their porch lights to red or blue until Friday morning.