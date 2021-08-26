Matt Dawson and his family receive mortgage-free home

LUBBOCK, Texas — Matt Dawson, a firefighter who was injured in an accident in January 2020, and his family received keys to their mortgage-free home, Thursday, south of F.M. 1585 and west of Quaker Avenue.

Dawson and his family were left speechless as they received the keys to their home that was built in just 10 months.

“It’s basically my dream home, I’m speechless.” Dawson said. “It is so gorgeous I cannot thank everybody enough.”

Dawson was left severely injured after a car crashed into him and two other first responders while they were working a scene January 11, 2020. Lubbock Firefighter Eric Hill and Lubbock Police officer Nicholas Reyna were both killed in the crash.

Family members said that the family has been through so much and that the home is a blessing. This is a day they will never forget, they said.

“We were super excited I actually held the secret about the home for a long time even from my own family.” said Becky Scruggs, Dawson’s mother-in-law. “I kept telling them ‘a big thing happened,’ and I said ‘I just can’t tell y’all, y’all will find out.'”

Dawson said he cannot thank the people who show support and the lord enough. The home was built with the help of many donors and over 1,000 volunteers.

“This home is special, it is ADA accessible and holds a rehab room, exercise bike, and a walking stabilization area so Matt can learn to re walk on his own again as well as a therapy pool.” Bryce Daniel, president of West Texas Hero Homes, said.

The Dawson family said they are just so happy and cannot thank the community enough for their continuing support.