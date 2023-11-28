LUBBOCK, Texas — The funeral services for Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson will be held at Cook’s Garage on Monday, December 4, according to Combest Family Funeral Homes.

Dawson’s visitation will be held on Sunday at the Venue on Broadway from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. the following day.

Matt Dawson (Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

Dawson died unexpectedly on Sunday, November 26, at the age of 34. He was critically injured in 2020 after he was hit by a car while working the scene of a crash in North Lubbock. Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna died at the scene, and Lieutenant Eric Hill died at University Medical Center.

Following the news of Dawson’s passing, several state leaders expressed their condolences to Dawson’s family and Lubbock Fire Rescue. Dustin Burrows said he was “heartbroken,” and Carl Tepper said Dawson “served his community well.