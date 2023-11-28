LUBBOCK, Texas — Matt Dawson’s widow, Chanda, asked the public to donate to the Dawson Strong Fire Academy Scholarship on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Chanda’s social media page, Matt had a “passion for teaching and … was so good at it.”

The scholarship will pay a third of the student’s tuition. Instructors take a vote at the end of the academy on who they believe Matt would say was the top skills candidate.

Matt Dawson passed away unexpectedly on Sunday afternoon at the age of 34. He was a former firefighter for Lubbock Fire Rescue and an advocate for first responders in Texas.

Dawson was critically injured in 2020 after he was hit by a car while working the scene of a crash in North Lubbock. Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna and LFR Lieutenant Eric Hill were both killed.

You can donate to the Dawson Strong Fire Academy Scholarship at Peoples Bank, and the account is called the Matt Dawson Memorial Fund.