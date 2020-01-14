Public memorial scheduled for Lubbock Police officer Nicholas Reyna

Image of Nicholas Reyna from City of Lubbock, image of patrol car by David Ewerz

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Police on Tuesday announced the time location and other details of a public memorial for police officer Nicholas Reyna who died in the line of duty.

Reyna and firefighter Eric Hill lost their lives Saturday morning along Interstate 27 in North Lubbock. Firefighter Matt Dawson was critically injured. They were responding to a crash when another crash happened at the same location.

The service will be Saturday at Trinity Church at 11:00 am.

The following is a statement from Lubbock Police:

The public is invited to a visitation and funeral for Ofc. Nicholas Reyna.

A public visitation will be hosted from 7-10 p.m. Thursday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 9821 Frankford Ave.

Ofc. Reyna’s funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Church, 7002 Canton Ave. Following the funeral, a procession will escort Ofc. Reyna from the church to Resthaven Funeral Home.

The route will start at Trinity Church, proceed on the Loop 289 Access Road westbound to Indiana Avenue. It will then proceed northbound on Indiana Avenue and turn westbound on 19th Street ending at Resthaven Funeral Home, 5740 19th Street.

In addition, Frankford Avenue northbound will be closed between 19th Street and Loop 298.

For any agencies wanting to participate in the procession, please contact Deputy Chief James Shavers, (806) 775-2766 or jshavers@mylubbock.us, or Lieutenant Tracy Taylor, (806) 775-2877 or ttaylor@mylubbock.us.

For any agencies wanting to send honor guard representatives, please contact Ofc. Jennifer Pierce, (806) 470-1023 or jpierce@mylubbock.us.