LUBBOCK, Texas–Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson’s unexpected passing Sunday afternoon touched many across the state, including Texas state representative Dustin Burrows.

“I was so proud and honored to get to know him and watch him deciding to use those experiences in his life to try to make the world a better place for others,” Burrows said.

Burrows worked with Dawson on ‘The Matt Dawson Act’, after he was injured in the line of duty in January 2020 and denied benefits.

“This bill will change the verbiage to help any other first responders that get hurt, to be able to give them the benefits that they deserve,” Dawson said when giving his testimony on the Senate floor in May 2023.

Burrows said he was outraged at the way Dawson was treated considering all he had already been through.

“Horrifying, I mean, I think everybody who knows what happened and understood the severity of Matt’s trauma and what he was facing, imagine being told that well, you’re not going to get these benefits because you could go be a greeter at Walmart,” Burrows said.

Burrows leaped into action with Dawson and the Lubbock Firefighters Association, working on the bill for first responders across the state.

Burrows said there was pushback on the bill towards the end.

“We got some intel the night before that there were going to be some people who came and testified against the bill that they were going to try to stop it because they thought it was going to cost a lot,” Burrows said.

Burrows said when Dawson heard there was a possibility of the bill not passing, he knew his story was the key to getting the bill passed.

“I don’t know that this would have been a bill, but for his story, I don’t know if it would have come out unanimously out of committee, I don’t know how it would have passed out of the Texas House and the Texas Senate,” Burrows said.

Burrows praised Dawson, his family, and all Lubbock Firefighters and first responders who helped tell their story, which helped bring the bill to reality.

“To get to know Matt and to know what he was doing and how he was dealt with really, you know, humanized what this was and made people want to make a change.

Burrows said with Dawson’s Passing, there is a void left without him here, but what he did for first responders across the community and state with leave a legacy that will last a lifetime.

“I mean, next time we have a first responder, firefighter, police officer, anybody in that field that is taking care and serving us and they’re traumatically injured, they’re not going to have to worry about their lifetime benefits that are promised to them, and that’s named after him in response to this,” Burrows said.