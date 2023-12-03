LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Cooper High School will be dismissed early on Monday at 2:00 p.m. due to traffic delays caused by the funeral procession for Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson.

LCISD said Dawson will be laid to rest at Peaceful Garden Memorial Park, just north of LCHS, after his funeral service at Cook’s Garage.

The funeral procession following the service is expected to fall during or near LCHS’s normal dismissal time.

The Texas Department of Transporation has planned to temporarily block off the north portion of Loop 493 to allow the procession to enter the cemetery safely.

Dawson passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 26, at the age of 34. He was critically injured following a 2020 crash that also claimed the lives of Lubbock Fire Rescue Lieutenant Eric Hill and Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna.

LCISD provided the following information to parents and guardians.

The north portion of Loop 493 (from the Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department north) will be closed once Lubbock-Cooper High School has emptied; at approximately 2:30 p.m. This will affect many parents traveling south on Highway 87 to pick up students from South Elementary and Lubbock-Cooper Middle School. If you normally travel to the South Elementary or LCMS campuses via Highway 87 and the Loop 493 exit, please use the WOODROW ROAD exit on Monday.