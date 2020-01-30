UPDATE: Matt Dawson to move out of ICU

LUBBOCK, Texas — Injured Firefighter Matt Dawson will move out of the Intensive Care Unit at University Medical Center and into a long-term care facility, according to his family.

Dawson was seriously injured January 11 while responding to a crash along Interstate 27 in North Lubbock. Two other first responders, Lubbock Fire Rescue Lieutenant Eric Hill and Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna were killed in the crash that injured Dawson.

CLICK HERE for continuing coverage of #LubbockStrong

According to the update, Dawson has not woken up, but “does still have moments where he will respond on command to us, usually hand squeezing and thumbs up.”

The long-term care facility will help get him ready for the next stage, which is brain rehabilitation, according to the update.