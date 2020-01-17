WATCH LIVE: Coverage for Lt. Eric Hill’s funeral on LCU’s campus

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the funeral for Lubbock Fire Rescue’s Lieutenant Eric Hill is being held at the Rip Griffen Center on Lubbock Christian University’s campus at 9:00 a.m.

On January 11, Lt. Hill and Lubbock police officer Nicholas Reyna were both killed in a crash on Interstate 27. Officer Reyna’s funeral will be held on Saturday, January 18.

