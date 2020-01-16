WATCH LIVE: Memorial for fallen Lubbock first responders

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, first responders and the Lubbock community gathered together for a candlelight memorial to honor fallen Officer Nicholas Reyna and Lieutenant Eric Hill.

The vigil is being held in the area of Quaker Avenue from 66th Street to Loop 289. This area will be closed for several hours beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Use the video player above to watch the vigil live. App users may need to CLICK HERE for a better view of the player.

Shortly after the vigil is over, a replay of the event will be made available in this story.

CLICK HERE for continuing coverage of #LubbockStrong.