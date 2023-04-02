AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The best junior golfers in the world took center stage at Augusta National Golf Club for the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals on Sunday. The event serves as a glimpse at the future of golf. Five competitors in this week’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur were former Drive, Chip and Putt National finalists.

Eighty junior golfers representing 29 U.S. states and two Canadian provinces earned an invitation to compete in the event that has become a tradition on the Sunday prior to the Masters Tournament.

Anna Bell of the Girls 12-13 group competes during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club at Augusta National Golf Club on April 02, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) Maxwell Lattavo of the Boys 7-9 group competes during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club at Augusta National Golf Club on April 02, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) Emma Bush of the Girls 14-15 group competes during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club at Augusta National Golf Club on April 02, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Audrey McIntyre of the Girls 14-15 group competes during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club at Augusta National Golf Club on April 02, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Jolie Pastorick of the Girls 14-15 group competes during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club at Augusta National Golf Club on April 02, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Conducted in partnership with the USGA, Masters Tournament and PGA of America, Drive, Chip and Putt is a free, nationwide youth golf development program open to boys and girls, ages 7-15, in four age divisions. The three-pronged competition tests the skills essential to playing the game – accuracy in driving, chipping and putting.

Competitors in each age group participated in the driving and chipping disciplines at the Tournament Practice Area before moving to the iconic No. 18 green for putting. Their combined score through all three disciplines determined the winners.

Results of the 10 regional qualifiers – the third and final stage leading to the 2023 National Finals – yielded nine returning competitors, including the now three-time finalist, Alexandra Phung and Luke Parsons from Salley, South Carolina, a suburb of Augusta. Returning finalists are:

Jace Benson (2022 National Finalist), of Morgan, Utah

(2022 National Finalist), of Morgan, Utah Martha Kuwahara (2022 National Finalist), of Northbrook, Ill.

(2022 National Finalist), of Northbrook, Ill. Natalie Martin (2022 National Finalist), of Park Rapids, Minn.

(2022 National Finalist), of Park Rapids, Minn. Aadi Parmar (2019 National Finalist), of Selma, Texas

(2019 National Finalist), of Selma, Texas Luke Parsons (2018 National Finalist), of Salley, S.C.

(2018 National Finalist), of Salley, S.C. Alexandra Phung (2019, 2021 National Finalist), of Forest Hills, N.Y.

(2019, 2021 National Finalist), of Forest Hills, N.Y. Paige Radebach (2019 National Finalist), of Webberville, Mich.

(2019 National Finalist), of Webberville, Mich. Leo Saito (2022 National Finalist), of Hilo, Hawaii

(2022 National Finalist), of Hilo, Hawaii Keita Yobiko (2022 National Finalist), of West Covina, Calif.

For final results, click here.

Registration is now open for the 2024 Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifying. To find the location nearest you, click here.

After the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, Masters participants begin their preparations at the Tournament Practice Area at Augusta National Golf Club Sunday afternoon.

This story will be updated throughout the day.