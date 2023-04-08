AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One of the most anticipated days of the week – the Par 3 Contest. The family-oriented event happening Wednesday at Augusta National.

The Masters Par 3 Contest is a fun day for both players and patrons.

It’s when we get to see the golfers really relaxed before the tournament gets underway.

“I only want to come on Wednesdays because I want to see the Par 3 tournament,” Nathan Williams. “That’s why I’m here.”

“Wednesday,” said Williams. “You get up close and personal on the Par 3 with them, and I love that part.”

On Wednesday, the players can have anyone carry their bags.

It often becomes a family affair with wives and children serving as their caddies.

“It’s so family oriented,” said Williams. “They have their kids out there. They’re out there shagging the balls, hitting balls or putting. And watching the little ones run around like that…awesome experience. Awesome.”

Sometimes, those special caddies will be called upon to take a shot or make a putt to help them win the hole.

“I think it’s so fun to see the little kids out there with their golfer parents, you know?” said Elizabeth Fuller. “And it’s just such a fun family environment to see them out there.”

“And it’s a different part of the course to see, too,” said Whitney Huffman. “It’s really beautiful.”

Marc Melanson is here with his four-year-old nephew, Xander Melanson.

“I’m really excited. I actually ship off on the 17th to basic training,” Marc. “So this is, like, our last family trip before I leave for a while. So, honestly it’s just like a dream come true.”

Xander and his uncle came all the way from Fort Worth, Texas for this family affair.

“It was a little long,” said Xander. “With buses. And big, giant trees. Just like…big trees everywhere.”

“Yea,” said Melanson. “I play golf.”

“My Dad always plays golf,” said Xander.

Alan Haskins returns to this year’s Par 3 contest with his best friend.

The contest has always been his chance to personally connect with the golfers.

“Right now, they’ll sign autographs for you and talk to you and…tell you their life stories out here right now,” said Alan Haskins. “I’m hoping to see Tiger, you know…he hasn’t been here in so long.”

Plenty of patrons said they were thankful there wasn’t one rain cloud in the sky.

“Beautiful weather. It’s not raining,” said Williams. “So we’re gonna get a full day in! So I’m looking forward to that.”

No players have ever won the par-3 contest and the green jacket in the same year. We’ll see if this year will be any different.