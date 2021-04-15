Philosopher UFOlogist says humans are not ready to make contact

MYSTERY WIRE — If extraterrestrials are real and are present on earth, why haven’t they landed on the white house lawn or in front of the United Nations? Why haven’t they made an unequivocal demonstration as a way to announce their presence?

Even for the most committed UFO researchers don’t have a good answer for these questions. They believe in an alien presence and believe these alleged visitors have appeared in our skies for centuries, but the sightings are often brief and alleged interactions are deemed not credible by the scientific community.

Adrian Rudnyk

Philosopher Adrian Rudnyk has looked at the E.T. question from a different perspective. Using philosophical methodologies, he has analyzed what assumptions we can make about extraterrestrial intelligence and has asked whether it would make sense for an alien civilization to make direct contact with humanity.

His conclusion is that an advanced species would have good reasons to avoid making direct contact, at least for now.

Rudnyk believes humans have made it abundantly clear that our civilization is not advanced enough to join a galactic community. The conclusions from his years-in-the-making thought experiment are carefully explained in a new publication called “The Assessment.”

Rudnyk earned advanced degrees in music and philosophy, played violin professionally for many years, and has been researching UFOs since the 1980s. He and other members of his family have reported close encounter experiences dating back several years.