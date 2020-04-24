Why dolphins and waves are glowing in southern California

MYSTERY WIRE — One of the oddest sights you can see is happening at a southern California beach. While the beach is technically closed to visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic, some are getting a look at glowing waves. More adventurous people are taking to boats to see glowing dolphins.

The effect seen here is caused by biolumenescence. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), The light emitted by a bioluminescent organism is produced by energy released from chemical reactions occurring inside (or ejected by) the organism. If you’ve ever seen a firefly, you have encountered a bioluminescent organism. In the ocean, bioluminescence is not as rare as you might think. In fact, most types of animals, from bacteria to sharks, include some bioluminescent members. While the functions of bioluminescence are not known for all animals, typically bioluminescence is used to warn or evade predators), to lure or detect prey, and for communication between members of the same species.

Petapixel recently reported on this strange blue glow coming out of the waves. They reported on photographs taken by Photographer Patrick Coyne recently captured surreal looking pictures near his home in Orange County last week.



Newport Beach has been subject to an increased amount of bioluminescence, making the coastal waters glow with an iridescent blue. This video footage captures a pod of dolphins swimming in the water, causing them to glow pic.twitter.com/fSlnkP8RmE — TIME (@TIME) April 24, 2020

