1 arrested, 1 suspect wanted for stabbing in Central Lubbock

Updated for new information from the police report

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police confirmed one woman was arrested for aggravated assault for a stabbing in Central Lubbock after a police report revealed a break-up gone wrong.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of the stabbing at 34th Street and Quaker Avenue, near O’Reilly Auto Parts, according to police.

Tiffani Britten, 24, received a phone call from the suspect, later identified as Ashely Ruth, 30, telling Britten to come and get her belongings, according to a police report.

After Britten received the phone call, she “observed a facebook live video where (Ruth) was walking around her vehicle… saying that she damaged the vehicle,” the report states.

Then, Britten, her sister Tiandrea Russell, 23, and their mother, Tamara Russell, 44, responded to where Ruth said she was to get Britten’s belongings and she “wanted to talk” to Ruth about “receiving compensation for the damages or filing a police report,” the report states.

When all three victims told Ruth they were outside her apartment, the report states they immediately began arguing with Ruth and another suspect, who was not identified Monday.

Then, the victims told police that Ruth went back inside her apartment and came back outside with a knife.

Britten then began fighting with the unidentified suspect when the suspect struck Britten “in her head and scratched her,” the report states.

Then, the report states Ruth jumped into the fight and used the knife on Tiandrea Russell-which caused her minor injuries- before Tamara Russell “jumped into the fight to break up the fight.”

Tamara Russell told police she took the knife away from Ruth and “put it into the trunk of her car,” the report states. Then, she and her two daughters got back into her car and fled the area.

Tamara Russell said that Ruth and the other suspect got into another vehicle and followed them. She said during two different occurrences “she was struck from the rear” by the suspect’s vehicle when they left the apartment, the report states.

Tamara Russell said they all fled to the O’Reilly’s when Ruth arrived on scene and “began yelling” at all three victims.

The report states that Ruth was “irate” and told police that the victims “came to her house to jump her.”

Ruth was charged with aggravated assault, a DWLI and two counts of speeding, according to jail records.

The case remained under investigation Monday, and police were still searching for the additional suspect.

This story has been updated with a Lubbock Police news release on the incident below:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police Department Officers responded to a domestic dispute in progress at approximately 5:40 p.m. Oct. 20 at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 4205 34th Street.

The domestic dispute began at 30-year-old Ashely Ruth’s apartment, where Tiffani Britten, 24, her sister Tiandrea Russell, 23, and her mother Tamara Russell, 44, argued and fought with Ruth and an additional suspect.

Ruth produced a knife and caused Tiandrea Russell minor injury. The victims fled to O’Reilly’s Auto Parts and contacted dispatch. Ruth and the suspect followed them.

Officers arrived shortly after and arrested Ruth on the following charges:

· Aggravated Assault

· Misdemeanor Warrants